The Good Life: When jobs were fun

Greg Dixon
By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

The only way is up: The writer and Ronald McDonald. Photo / Michael Tubberty

The greatest mystery in the world, I have decided, is how in the world I ended up as a journalist. It has all been a terrible mistake, and I am not alone in feeling that way. A recent survey for Seek found over half of responders regretted their career choice.

