Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

The Good Life: Pass the guillotine

Michele Hewitson
By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Catherine gives the evil eye. Photo / Greg Dixon

Catherine gives the evil eye. Photo / Greg Dixon

In the event that you have successfully and smugly completed Wordle and Connections this morning and are in need of another pointless diversion, here is a quite interesting quiz about chickens (answers below).

1. Which is the only continent on which chickens are not to be found?

2. It is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener