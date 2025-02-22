Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

The Good Life: Home invaders

Michele Hewitson
By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Harold, in situ: A welcome guest. Photo / Greg Dixon

Harold, in situ: A welcome guest. Photo / Greg Dixon

The rat in the potting shed is still there. This is undesirable, obviously. As is a pigeon in the house. I came into the living room recently and there was a pigeon strutting about as if it owned the place. I shooed it out through the baby gate which we

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener