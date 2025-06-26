Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Play it again, dad: Why parents should sing to their kids

New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read

Babies who are regularly sung to tend to be happier and more content. Photo / Getty Images

Babies who are regularly sung to tend to be happier and more content. Photo / Getty Images

We have three children, who are now all adults. In the case of our boy, nominally so, as he’s 21 and lives with us. With his house rabbit. His sisters have long since flown the coop.

While there’s 11 years between them, they would recognise a lot of similarities in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener