Is there a connection between prejudice and eating meat?

Marc Wilson
By
Psychology writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Patriarchal values drive both our use and consumption of animals, and how we treat women and other minorities. Photo/ Getty Images

In 2000, the Journal of Social Psychology published “Values and beliefs of vegetarians and omnivores”, a paper I co-authored with friends Mike Allen and Mike Dunne and academic supervisor Sik-Hung Ng. This was one of the first psychology papers about people who choose to eat, or abstain from eating, meat.

