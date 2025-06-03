Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Marc Wilson: The dark underbelly of prejudice against “others”

Marc Wilson
By
Psychology writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Competing for resources, rather than collaborating, causes prejudice and division. Photo / Getty Images

Competing for resources, rather than collaborating, causes prejudice and division. Photo / Getty Images

If the world were a professional kitchen, Gordon Ramsay would be shouting at the escuelerie to clean up the mess on the geopolitical stove top, even as Ukraine and Gaza spatter the splashback with sauce. Unfortunately, Pakistan and India are about to bubble over as well.

What a mess. And

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener