Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

The dark web: Why our horror youth suicide numbers demand action

Marc Wilson
By
Psychology writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

New Zealand ranks lowest for youth mental health and suicide, so why not try a social media ban? Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand ranks lowest for youth mental health and suicide, so why not try a social media ban? Photo / Getty Images

Marc Wilson
Opinion by Marc Wilson
Marc Wilson is a Professor in the School of Psychology at Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington.
Learn more

Ah, another great May science (and engineering) graduation ceremony. Did you know that New Zealand universities typically hold graduation twice a year, in May and in December? Why May? Well … that’s because England, where many of our academic traditions, and our original academics, came from, didn’t trust us enough

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener