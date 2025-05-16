Advertisement
Life

How photography can help with mental wellbeing

Marc Wilson
By
Psychology writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Point and press: There are psychological benefits to photography. Photo / Getty Images

For reasons I’ll keep for another time, I’ve been learning about conventional pre-digital cameras. That’s analogue cameras that you put canisters of unexposed film into, and take up to 36 blurry photos that you don’t get to see until you’ve paid for them to be developed.

As part of this

