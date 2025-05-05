Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Crime

Four things that make a successful fraudster

Marc Wilson
By
Psychology writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Bernie Madoff: The high flyer who ran the largest Ponzi scheme in history. Photo / Getty Images

Bernie Madoff: The high flyer who ran the largest Ponzi scheme in history. Photo / Getty Images

In March, Christchurch office administrator Sasha-Maree Phillips was jailed for four years after stealing more than $850,000 from her employers. She had no money to show for it, having reportedly gambled it all away.

That sounds like a rare big-ticket theft, but there seem to be lots of examples of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener