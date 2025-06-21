Advertisement
Listener’s Song of the Week: ‘It seems 2025 has got its own Poi E’

Matariki music (clockwise from left): Troy Kingi, Rob Ruha and Kaylee Bell could be about to make line-dancing a Matariki tradition. Photos / Supplied

Matariki Hunga Nui – Calling Me Home

by Troy Kingi, Rob Ruha, Kaylee Bell

Well, it seems like 2025 has got its own Poi E. Written by Troy Kingi, Rob Ruha, Kaylee Bell and Professor Rangi Mātāmua (the rangatira of Māori astronomy), this is a big-hearted country-soul waiata

