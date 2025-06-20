Advertisement
West Coast wizards: How Brian Wilson and Sly Stone’s scored the California dream

Graham Reid
By
Music writer·New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read

Brian Wilson and, left, Sly Stone: Legacies endure long after the sun set on their vision. Photos / Getty Images

The late Brian Wilson and Sly Stone embodied the different places in the Golden State’s musical geography and history.

As news helicopters swirled overhead, demonstrators and troops faced off and smoke rose over Los Angeles, California became the focus of world attention this month.

It seemed bleakly ironic that

