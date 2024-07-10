Advertisement
Pilgrim’s progress: Paul Catmur sets off on the Camino de Santiago trail

By Paul Catmur
7 mins to read
A statue of Mary overlooking the route in the Pyrenees. Photo / Paul Catmur

Online first

Writer Paul Catmur has long wanted to walk the Camino de Santiago, the ancient network of pilgrimage routes leading to the cathedral at Santiago de Compostela in Northern Spain. Diagnosed with aggressive prostate Catmur wrote of his preparation; in this second instalment, the walk - the equivalent of a half marathon every day for six weeks - begins.

