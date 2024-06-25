Advertisement
Life

Horizontal Everest: My attempt at Camino de Santiago trail

By Paul Catmur
7 mins to read
The picturesque town of St Jean Pied de Port will be the starting point for Paul Catmur. Photo / Getty Images

The picturesque town of St Jean Pied de Port will be the starting point for Paul Catmur. Photo / Getty Images

I should probably start this with a warning because I predict some of you reading these words will, in coming years, find yourself tired, blistered and sunburnt on a dusty path somewhere in the middle

