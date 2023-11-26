Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Life

Modern love: The Ex-Files - dating advice from an old(ish) person

By Renee Liang
4 mins to read
Love lists: Cutting loose on the “science” and following your passions is a better bet, says Renee Liang. Photo / Getty Images

Love lists: Cutting loose on the “science” and following your passions is a better bet, says Renee Liang. Photo / Getty Images

Hi, younger generation. I hear you’re in need of unsolicited advice about dating. Don’t worry about the title - none of this will be X-rated, I just like puns. Anyway, having been single in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener