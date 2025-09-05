Advertisement
Listener

Let it drizzle: Punchy sauces to complete delicious dishes

New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read

Secret Sauce, by Rosheen Kaul, is out now. Images / Armelle Habib

A lovely chilled starter for dinner or a light, feel-good lunch. Adding some soba noodles to this wouldn’t be a bad shout, either.

Prawn and avocado salad with basil and green chilli sambal

Serves 2

Feel-good: Prawn and Avocado Salad with Basil and Sambal. Photo / Armelle Habib
Ingredients

• 10-12 cooked prawns

• 2 ripe avocados

• 125ml basil and green chilli

