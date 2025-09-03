Advertisement
Listener

Nutrition myth busters: Are vege chips any better for you than potato chips?

Jennifer Bowden
By
Nutrition writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Vege chips benefit from the “health halo” effect. Photo / Getty Images

Online only

Once upon a time, chippies – the Brits call them crisps – were simply slices of potato fried in oil, sprinkled with salt and eaten straight from the foil packet. But the snack aisle has had something of a virtue-signalling makeover. Now we’re lured by kūmara crisps, cauliflower

