Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Nutrition myth-busters: The ingredients in flavoured milks that might surprise you

Jennifer Bowden
By
Nutrition writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

With flavours ranging from caramel butterscotch to strawberry and trusty chocolate, flavoured milk promises all the benefits of milk, plus a bit of fun. Photo / Getty Images

With flavours ranging from caramel butterscotch to strawberry and trusty chocolate, flavoured milk promises all the benefits of milk, plus a bit of fun. Photo / Getty Images

Flavoured milk is a supermarket chameleon. It can appear in brightly coloured cartons aimed at children, slimline sports bottles for gym-goers, or long-life packs in the pantry. With flavours ranging from strawberry to trusty chocolate and newfangled caramel butterscotch, flavoured milk promises all the benefits of milk, plus a bit

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save