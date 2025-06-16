Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Health

Instant sachet coffee is a popular choice, but what’s in it?

Jennifer Bowden
By
Nutrition writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Additives create a creamy, mixable drink - but also turn what's normally a simple brew into an ultra-processed product. Photo / Getty Images

Additives create a creamy, mixable drink - but also turn what's normally a simple brew into an ultra-processed product. Photo / Getty Images

Question:

Each day, I enjoy an Avalanche Flat White 99% sugar-free sachet. It looks milky, and I add an extra teaspoon of coffee granules. Is this daily treat okay, or a bit wicked?

Answer:

The humble coffee sachet is for many not just a drink, but a comforting

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener