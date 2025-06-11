Advertisement
Myth busters: Why ‘you are what you eat’ is one of the most dangerous food myths around

Jennifer Bowden
By
Nutrition writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

The idea that our food choices ultimately define our health is scientifically flawed, according to nutritionist Jennifer Bowden. Photo / Getty Images

Online exclusive

“You are what you eat.” It’s a saying that’s been repeated so often it sounds like common sense. We’re taught that if we eat healthy food, we’ll be healthy; whereas, if we eat “junk,” we’ll feel like junk. On the surface, it seems harmless—just a reminder to eat

