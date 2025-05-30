Why peanut butter isn’t the villian it’s sometimes made out to be

Nut butters can lower triglycerides, LDL and total cholesterol levels just as effectively as whole nuts. Photo / Getty Images

Question:

A recent magazine article about the value of eating nuts suggested that whole peanuts are much better than peanut butter. What is the difference between whole peanuts and peanut butter – and does it matter?

Answer:

Whole peanuts may have a more “natural” reputation, but nutritionally speaking, peanut butter isn’t the villain it’s often made out to be. In fact, when it comes to the health benefits of nuts, both whole and blended varieties can be good choices – if you keep an eye on the ingredients list.

Peanuts, like most nuts, are nutrient powerhouses. They’re rich in healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, dietary fibre, protein and a variety of vitamins and minerals, including folate, niacin, magnesium, copper and vitamin E. These nutrients and the polyphenols and other phytochemicals found in nuts are linked to a range of health benefits, from improved heart health to lower inflammation and better mental wellbeing.

Importantly, many of the health benefits of nut consumption don’t disappear when you grind them into a paste. Several clinical trials and systematic reviews have shown nut butters can lower triglycerides, total and LDL (“bad”) cholesterol levels just as effectively as whole nuts.

Other clinical trials have found adding peanut butter to a high-glycaemic meal lowers the body’s blood glucose response, making peanut butter a useful tool to prevent elevated blood glucose levels. More recently, a clinical trial published in the European Journal of Nutrition found Brazil nut butter was just as effective as a selenium supplement in improving selenium status among vegans and omnivores – reinforcing that nut butters can deliver important nutrients just as effectively as whole foods or supplements.

So why do some suggest whole peanuts are better? It likely stems from concerns about what’s added to commercial peanut butters during processing. Many popular brands include sugar, salt, palm oil or hydrogenated oils – ingredients that can downgrade an otherwise nutritious product. But if you choose a natural peanut butter made with 100% peanuts (or other nuts), or one that contains no added salt or sugar or unhealthy oils, you’re essentially getting the same nutritional package as whole peanuts.

From a food structure perspective, whole peanuts take longer to chew and digest, which may slightly affect how our bodies absorb the energy they contain. Some research suggests that the physical form of food (whole versus ground) might influence satiety or energy uptake, but these differences are small and likely overshadowed by the nutritional benefits of what’s in the jar.

The Heart Foundation recommends enjoying a small handful (about 30g) of raw or dry-roasted, unsalted nuts daily to reduce the risk of heart disease. That’s around two tablespoons of nut butter – provided it’s the no-frills kind.

Nuts, including peanuts, have also been associated with reduced risk of depression, improved gut health and even lower mortality from cancer and cardiovascular disease.

This is good news for the budget-conscious. Nut butters can be a more affordable way to get the nutritional benefits of nuts. And for those who dislike the crunch or are unable to chew nuts, they offer a convenient, spreadable alternative. Just read the label carefully before you buy.

One final note: if you’re roasting peanuts or buying roasted varieties, be aware of acrylamide – a compound that forms when starchy foods are cooked at high temperatures. Although roasted nuts can contain small amounts of acrylamide, they contribute far less to our overall dietary intake than potato chips, bread or biscuits. Lightly roasting your own nuts at a lower temperature (about 100°C) can minimise this risk while still delivering great flavour and crunch.

Whether you’re topping your wholegrain toast with a nut butter or grabbing a handful of nuts as a snack, both can be heart-healthy choices – if they’re minimally processed. It’s not so much what form your nuts take, rather, what’s added along the way that makes the difference.