Why peanut butter isn’t the villian it’s sometimes made out to be

Jennifer Bowden
By
Nutrition writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Nut butters can lower triglycerides, LDL and total cholesterol levels just as effectively as whole nuts. Photo / Getty Images

Question:

A recent magazine article about the value of eating nuts suggested that whole peanuts are much better than peanut butter. What is the difference between whole peanuts and peanut butter – and does it matter?

Answer:

Whole peanuts may have a more “natural” reputation, but nutritionally speaking,

