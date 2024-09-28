Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Life

How to protect yourself from cancer risks this BBQ season

Jennifer Bowden
By
Nutrition writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Cooking meats such as beef, lamb, pork, chicken and even fish, on a barbecue at high temperatures can produce several suspected human carcinogens. Photo / Getty Images

Cooking meats such as beef, lamb, pork, chicken and even fish, on a barbecue at high temperatures can produce several suspected human carcinogens. Photo / Getty Images

From the archives: There’s nothing like the first day of Daylight Savings to remind us that summer isn’t far away, and the warmer weather is just the time to break out the barbecue. In this Listener story, from January 2021, nutritionist Jennifer Bowden shares advice on the best ways to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener