Eminent personality psychologists are white men, so how do other cultures approach it?

By Marc Wilson
Psychology writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Fanny Cheung: Cultural dimensions to personality. Photos / Getty Images

I joke to students that if the teaching year is a roller coaster, we’ve crested the last peak and we can see the end of the ride. There’s just a lot of screaming before we get there.

I’m teaching personality psychology right now. This has involved a whistle-stop tour through

