Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Life

Hormones and moods: How men and women experience the emotional roller coaster

Marc Wilson
By
Psychology writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Neurotransmitters are the chemical posties in the brain, running messages from one place to another to make things happen. Too much of one, or too little, and you get low mood, or unusually elevated mood. Photo / Getty Images

Neurotransmitters are the chemical posties in the brain, running messages from one place to another to make things happen. Too much of one, or too little, and you get low mood, or unusually elevated mood. Photo / Getty Images

‘Hormones and mood: from menarche to menopause and beyond’. That’s the title of the first article (by Meir Steiner, Edward Dunn, and Leslie Born) that came up in my Google Scholar search for “hormones and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener