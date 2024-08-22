Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Health

Why knitting might be the mindfulness hack you need

By Marc Wilson
Psychology writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
British Olympian Tom Daley: Grounded by knitting. Photo / Getty Images

British Olympian Tom Daley: Grounded by knitting. Photo / Getty Images

As the year goes on, and my workload ebbs and flows between frantically trying to meet deadlines and merely managing to stay afloat, the office gets increasingly messy. While tidying yesterday, I reorganised some of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener