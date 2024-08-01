Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Life

Why John Lydon seems to have forgotten his Sex Pistols roots

By Marc Wilson
3 mins to read
John Lydon, pictured performing last year, appears to have suddenly reversed anit-establishment views. Photo / Getty Images

John Lydon, pictured performing last year, appears to have suddenly reversed anit-establishment views. Photo / Getty Images

Psychology: My Google news feed is a weird mishmash of “How to gain muscle after 40″ exercise articles, “New research identifies what predicts dementia” pop psychology stuff, and “Paul Weller explains how John Lydon betrayed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener