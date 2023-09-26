Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Marc Wilson: The ancient political psychology question

Marc Wilson
By
4 mins to read
Is voting an act of expressing who we are or a utilitarian vote for who will give us the most goodies? Photo / Getty Images

Is voting an act of expressing who we are or a utilitarian vote for who will give us the most goodies? Photo / Getty Images

I fell, kind of accidentally, into political psychology when I reached the point that I was allowed to do my own research – looking at voting in the first MMP election in 1996. It was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener