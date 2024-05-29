Advertisement
Health

The truth about bones and calcium

By Andrea Graves
4 mins to read
Professor Ian Reid: "It's a fundamental misunderstanding of bone biology to place emphasis on calcium." Photo / Getty Images



Every year, about 4000 people in New Zealand fracture their hip. Judging from how my mother seemed last year when it happened to her, it is worth avoiding. The crumpled top of her femur, which

