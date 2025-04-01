Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Health

Landmark clinical trial shows how to maintain the brain as we age

Nicky Pellegrino
By
Health writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

The researchers behind the successful Maintain Your Brain trial hope it leads to a national prevention programme similar to the Slip, Slop, Slap approach. Photo / Getty Images

The researchers behind the successful Maintain Your Brain trial hope it leads to a national prevention programme similar to the Slip, Slop, Slap approach. Photo / Getty Images

Maintaining our brains in later life is something we tend to start worrying about as we hit middle age. Now, a landmark clinical trial has provided some helpful clues about what we should be doing to prevent or delay cognitive decline.

Known as Maintain Your Brain, the trial involved 6000

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener