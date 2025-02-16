Home / The Listener / Health

The new science giving new hope after strokes, trauma & dementia diagnosis

Mark Broatch
By
Books Editor·New Zealand Listener·
12 mins to read

Strokes and brain diseases can radically change our personalities. But with more understanding of how brains work, a leading neurologist says sometimes, our old selves can be restored.

What makes the self? Is it simply manifestations of the brain? If that’s the case, what happens when the brain is injured or affected by illness? Are we still ourselves?

Masud Husain, a professor of neurology and cognitive neuroscience at Oxford, says brain ailments can not only alter our personal identities but

