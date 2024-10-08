Advertisement
The Impact of Alzheimer’s: Wellington play shines a light on family struggles

By Sarah Catherall
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read
And the Lochburns stars Peter Hambleton, seated centre and flanked by (clockwise) Kali Kopae, Jthan Morgan, Simon Leary, Hannah Kelly and Stella Reid. Photo / supplied

Married Millennials William Duignan and Andrew Paterson are of an age where they’ve started thinking about what might happen if their parents need to go into care. Duignan, a 35-year-old playwright and actor, watched his late grandmother become ill with Alzheimer’s. He grieved when his mother had to put her

