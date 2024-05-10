Advertisement
Food & drink

Greece is the word: Easy and delicious Greek dinners

By Ella Mittas
7 mins to read
Australian cook and food writer Ella Mittas goes back to her Greek heritage in her latest cookbook. Photos / Supplied

Chickpeas baked with lemon and honey

Serves 4 as a side

This recipe is great for using up any leftover greens in your fridge. I use whatever I have – spinach, chard, sometimes beetroot leaves.

