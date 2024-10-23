Advertisement
I’m blind - but I won’t let it stop me from seeing the world

By Fraser Alexander
New Zealand Listener
8 mins to read
When Fraser Alexander and wife Christina travel, fragrance plays a big role in creating memorable experiences. Photo / Getty Images

Online exclusive

Some 20 years ago, when I was in my late thirties, a rare degenerative retinal condition meant I lost all functional vision. I was left with little sight but a “visual memory” – and the same underlying affinity for the novel, the curious and the unfamiliar that I’d

