A window seat fanatic contemplates the view from above to below

By Matt Vance
Contributing writer
At 30,000 feet above the Mackenzie Country, it all looks very different. A landscape that took two days to traverse on foot a few weeks earlier suddenly looks orderly, as if you can skip across it in an afternoon in a pair of sneakers. You can take it all in in one glance.

Looking around the aircraft’s long, sleek cabin, I notice there appear to be two kinds of air travellers. A handful, like me, are transfixed by what goes

