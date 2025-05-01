Home / The Listener / Entertainment

The Listener’s May Viewing Guide: Poker Face, The Four Seasons, Choir Games and Murderbot

Russell Baillie
By
Arts & entertainment editor·New Zealand Listener·
12 mins to read

The Four Seasons

Old friends and lovers

Streaming: Netflix from May 1

Co-creator Tina Fey stars alongside Steve Carell in this dramedy following three couples on four vacations over the course of a year. Relationships and friendships alike are upturned by the news that one of the couples is about to split. Among the guest stars is Alan Alda, on whose 1981 feature film of the same name the series is based.

Hunting Party

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener