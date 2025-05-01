The Listener’s May Viewing Guide: Poker Face, The Four Seasons, Choir Games and Murderbot

The Four Seasons

Old friends and lovers

Streaming: Netflix from May 1

Co-creator Tina Fey stars alongside Steve Carell in this dramedy following three couples on four vacations over the course of a year. Relationships and friendships alike are upturned by the news that one of the couples is about to split. Among the guest stars is Alan Alda, on whose 1981 feature film of the same name the series is based.

Hunting Party

Killers on the loose

Screening: TVNZ 2, 8.30pm, Thursdays from May 1

Streaming: TVNZ+

Another crime procedural from US network television, but it does kick off with a spectacular premise. When The Pit, a secret prison for the very worst criminals, is destroyed in an explosion, not everyone inside ends up dead or accounted for. There are sociopathic killers on the loose and it’s up to FBI profiler Bex Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh, Manifest) to hunt them down while the agency tries to keep the whole thing a secret. Somewhat inevitably, she has her own past to contend with. Variety deemed it a “strong procedural” with “the legs to go the distance”.

Ten Pound Poms

Settling in for the second

Streaming: TVNZ+ from May 2

Creator and writer Danny Brocklehurst has promised that the cliffhangers from season one of the Downunder immigrant drama will be resolved – along with new stories and characters. “There’s a consistent theme about not being able to escape yourself,” he says. “You can go to the other side of the world and try to build a new life in the sunshine, but in the end you always take yourself with you, and the baggage of yourself comes along too. Whereas the first season was about the arrival and the sense of what we encountered when we got there, series two is much more about ‘we’re here now; how do we bed-in; how do we become Australian?’”

Choir Games

Singing the same tune

Screening: Sky Open, 7.30pm, Sundays from May 4

Streaming: Neon and Sky Open from May 4

The debut of a four-part documentary series that goes behind the scenes on two choirs – one from New York, one from Kaitāia – as they prepare for and participate in the 2024 World Choir Games in Auckland. To read more about the show go here.

Vise Le Coeur

French procedural with a twist

Streaming: TVNZ+ from May 4

It’s a familiar police procedural set-up – two cops with a complicated personal past are obliged to work together – but there’s a bit more going on here. Vise le Coeur (it means “aim for the heart”) is the creation of French screenwriters Fanny Robert and Sophie Lebarbier and its protagonist, Captain Julia Scola (Claire Keim) is on treacherous ground at work after testifying against two fellow officers accused of rape. Then she discovers her new superintendent is Novak Lisica (Lannick Gautry), her boyfriend as a teenager, and is not happy about it. He persuades her to stay with a bet – which clearly worked, given that that are two seasons of weird murder investigations to watch on TVNZ+, with a third to come.

The Feud

Neighbours at each other’s throats

Screening: TVNZ 1, 9.30pm Sundays from May 4

Streaming: TVNZ+

When Emma and John Barnett (Jill Halfpenny, The Cuckoo, The Long Shadow, and Rupert Penry-Jones, Spooks, Our House) decide to add a kitchen extension to their house in a quiet cul-de-sac, it seems their only challenge is getting planning permission. But the plan sparks a spiralling feud in the street – and there’s a murder. A cast jam-packed with British TV faces includes Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (Derry Girls), Larry Lamb (Gavin & Stacey), Amy Nuttal (Downton Abbey), Ray Fearon (His Dark Materials) and James Fleet (The Vicar of Dibley). The six-episode limited series has had mixed reviews – The Telegraph scorned its “hackneyed script” but iNews deemed it “an assured weeknight pot-boiler”.

Abused By Mum: The Ruby Franke Scandal

Bad influencer

Screening: TVNZ 1, 8.30pm, Mondays from May 5

Streaming: TVNZ+ from May 5

For years, American Ruby Franke was a successful “momfluencer”, running the YouTube parenting channel 8 Passengers with her husband Kevin. Not anymore. In 2022, the couple separated, and in 2023, Ruby’s badly emaciated son escaped the family home and begged a neighbour for food and water. The neighbour called 911 and Franke and her partner in a parenting advice business were both charged with six counts of felony child abuse, to which they pled guilty. They were jailed in February, with Franke sentenced to serve between four and 30 years. As is the way of these things, this 90-minute ITN production comes only three months after the premiere of Hulu’s docuseries Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke.

Octopus!

A cephalopod-cast

Streaming: Prime Video from May 8

Fleabag star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge expands her screen career into natural history territory by narrating and executive producing this two-part documentary series about the giant Pacific octopus. While the episodes feature people who have spent much of their scientific careers studying the largest of the octopus species, the show also has among its talking heads sea-creature obsessed comedian Tracy Morgan (30 Rock), whose extensive home aquarium houses a giant Pacific octopus named Bwyadette. The publicity for the show, which follows in the tentacles of 2020 Netflix hit My Octopus Teacher, promises it will “make us laugh, cry, and question our own place on this planet along the way”.

Poker Face

Their lyin’ eyes

Screening: Duke, 8.30pm Fridays from May 9

Streaming: TVNZ+ from May 9

Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) and her abundant red hair are back for a second season of amateur sleuthing, based on her unerring ability to tell when someone is lying, and on the long roll of guest stars she encounters on her unending road trip around the USA. This season’s turns include our own Melanie Lynskey, as well as Kumail Nanjiani, Giancarlo Esposito, Katie Holmes, Gaby Hoffmann, Margo Martindale, John Mulaney, John Cho, Haley Joel Osment and many more. The first episode kicks off with Wicked star Cynthia Erivo playing sextuplets, which clearly involved much visual witchcraft. Creator Rian Johnson has said the inspiration for the show’s weekly guest star format was the 70s detective series Columbo, which had a Hollywood who’s who – and, on one occasion, Johnny Cash – playing dastardly characters in its day. This season launches with three episodes, then a new one each week.

Long Way Home

Trans Europe express

Streaming: Apple TV+ from May 9

Buddies Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman are back on their bikes, this time exploring “the countries on our own doorstep”, in Europe, over 10 parts. On their temperamental vintage motorcycles (quite a change from Long Way Up’s modern electric Harleys) they pass through 17 nations: up through the Nordic countries to the Arctic circle, down to the Baltic states, and through the Alps and across France. The trailer suggests they and their bikes don’t always remain upright on the roads, but they still know how to have a good time.

Scrublands: Silver

Hometown homicide

Streaming: ThreeNow, from May 11

The second season of Australian crime drama Scrublands takes its name – and its plot – from Chris Hammer’s sequel to his original Scrublands novel. Investigative journalist Martin Scarsden (Luke Arnold) has left the Victorian town of Maldon with a new partner, Mandy Bond (Bella Heathcote), and a degree of trauma. A new life beckons for the couple in his Western Australia hometown Port Silver. But Scarsden arrives to find his childhood friend has been murdered – and Mandy is the chief suspect. As he works to absolve Mandy and identify the real killer, Scarsden is forced to confront some secrets about the town – and about his own past. There’s a third book in Hammer’s Scarsden series, Trust, and it seems a good bet that will also find its way to the screen.

The Other Mrs Jordan

A bigamist exposed

Screening: TVNZ 1, 8.30pm, Mondays from May 12

Streaming: TVNZ+, from May 12

Scottish woman Mary Turner Thomson published her book The Other Mrs Jordan: A True Story of Bigamy and Betrayal in 2007. It was the story of how she discovered that her husband, William Jordan, was not, as he had told her, a CIA agent but a conman and convicted paedophile. And that he was also married to a woman she had never met and had fathered children with both of them and with the other family’s nanny. The book was published a year after Jordan was sentenced to five years’ prison for a variety of offences – but he was subsequently released and deported to the US, where he continued to deceive and victimise women. This three-part documentary is, according to The Times’ reviewer, both “jaw-dropping” and evidence that “no one is con-proof”.

Sullivan’s Crossing

Gone up north for a while

Streaming: TVNZ+, from May 13

One reviewer has called this Canadian romantic drama “Northern Exposure if it had been made for the Hallmark Channel.” The set-up is familiar enough: Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) is a successful neurosurgeon in Boston when something goes terribly wrong and she’s forced to return to the place she grew up – a campground in Nova Scotia that is still owned and operated by her estranged father, “Sully” Sullivan (Scott Patterson, Gilmore Girls). Like Virgin River, it’s based on a novel series by Robyn Carr and adapted for television by Roma Roth. The first three episodes land on TVNZ+ this week, followed by weekly episodes. The show is into its third season in Canada, so there’s plenty of romance to come.

Untold: The Liver King

Flesh in the pan

Streaming: Netflix, from May 13

Like a number of other stupid ideas, the all-meat diet craze took off in the years following the Covid pandemic. Pop psychologist Jordan Peterson claimed a diet of beef, salt and water had cured his chronic depression. But among all-meat influencers, no one was bigger than Brian Johnson, aka the Liver King. Johnson was making a staggering US$100 million a year by the time an email leak revealed that his muscular physique wasn’t the product of a raw-meat diet and an “ancestral lifestyle”, but of his consumption of anabolic steroids and human growth hormones. The film is the work of culture documentarian Joe Pearlman (his last job was a Robbie Williams docuseries), who got interviews with Johnson and his family. Johnson recently described the story as, “even crazier than I could have imagined”.

Homebound 3.0

Fake it until you make it

Screening: Three, 8.30pm, Thursdays from May 15

Streaming: ThreeNow, from May M15

It’s two years since Sam Wang’s sharp local sitcom about a struggling sci-fi writer and his relentlessly matchmaking parents introduced the concept of “Chinese Tinder” to the mainstream. Henry (Wang) and Melissa (Michelle Ang), who faked a relationship to mollify their families, have wound up as a real couple. But they’re not done yet. If they can successfully pretend they’re having a baby, they’ll unlock an early inheritance from overseas relatives. What could possibly go wrong?

Homebound: Faking it until you make it. Photo / Supplied

Overcompensating

Taking a punt

Streaming: Prime Video, from May 15

College comedies aren’t a new thing, but this one is about as “now” as it gets. Creator Benito Skinner came up through TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, via his character Benny Drama (Vogue called him “the only funny thing to happen in 2020”). Charli XCX is on board as executive producer of music and a guest star. Skinner plays Benny, a former high school footballer who’s still in the closet (Skinner’s own high school football past has been a regular feature of his comedy). He befriends outsider Carmen (Wally Baram), and they face all the usual college challenges, including bad hookups and fake IDs.

Duster

Throwback thrills

Streaming: Neon, from May 16

Josh Holloway became a television star during his stint as the ever-sarcastic character of Sawyer in Lost, the mid-2000s show co-created by Hollywood wiz JJ Abrams. Abrams has given Holloway another gig in Duster, a crime thriller series made for HBO, set in the American southwest of the early 1970s. Holloway plays a getaway driver who comes to the attention of a young, gifted and black FBI agent played by Rachel Hilson (The Good Wife) as she attempts to take down a crime syndicate. The trailer suggests much high-speed muscle car action on desert highways, a groovy period soundtrack, and a vibe that’s nostalgic for television shows of the period in which it’s set.

Murderbot

Thinking of going out on his own

Streaming: Apple TV+, from May 16

Ever since his extended vampire stint in True Blood, Alexander Skarsgård has added a few more cold-blooded characters to his resumé. In this blackly comedic adaptation of Martha Wells’ sci-fi book series The Murderbot Diaries, set in a universe of warring mega corporations, he’s gone full cyborg as the security detail on a scientific mission to an alien planet. Only he’s developed free will and is hiding the autonomy upgrade from his overlords. He’d rather be left on his own to watch soap operas and ponder his existence. This first series, another addition to Apple TV+’s array of brainy sci-fi shows, adapts All Systems Red, the first in seven books in the series. The 10-part season starts with a double episode debut then one a week.

For a guide to other recent new shows, go to the April Viewing Guide.