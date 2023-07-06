Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Review: New Arthur Russell album Picture of Bunny Rabbit offers a hint of his prolific work

By Graham Reid
3 mins to read
Prismatic diversity: Arthur Russell. Image / Supplied

Prismatic diversity: Arthur Russell. Image / Supplied

In 1992, the Point Music label, founded by New York contemporary classical composer Philip Glass, launched with John Moran’s opera about Charles Manson’s murderous “family”.

“In hindsight, probably a mistake,” laughed Point’s Rory Johnston, in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Listener