Mirren plays Meir: An interview with acting royalty on her new role

Russell Baillie
By
7 mins to read
Helen Mirren: “One cannot play Golda without looking like Golda and it was such an iconic look.” Photo / Alamy

Dame Helen Mirren is beaming through the screen from somewhere in the Sierra Nevada mountains. With her well-lit, pale face, her hair in a wrap and little make-up, it’s as if one is looking through

