Listener’s Songs of the Week: New tracks from Jude Kelly, IA and Rei, and more

Married to Her Death

By Jude Kelly

Local singer-songwriter Jude Kelly’s impressive debut EP, The Seven Spirits of Her, doesn’t lack for touches of the sort of grand American pop-gothic that has sustained Lana Del Ray during the years. My pick of the set is this cheerily titled number, which goes for maximum melodrama in both Kelly’s performance and the big production treatment from Devin Abrams and Josh Fountain, which starts out Abba-esque before heading for a chorus that reminds of Stevie Nicks in whirling dervish mode. Kelly and her big, bruised voice can be heard at Meow in Wellington May 16 and Whammy Bar in Auckland on May 24. – Russell Baillie

He Piko He Tuna

by IA and Rei

The (mostly) te reo Māori single arrives on a gentle and spare beat with Rei’s slippery and soulful R’n’B vocal across the top and metaphorically speaks of the resilience of love. With taonga pūoro subtly deployed melodically, the result is a smooth single which wins through understatement, a low boom like a heartbeat and a tune which seems instantly familiar on a first hearing. Chilled out soul. And check the video too. – Graham Reid

The Ladder

by Captain Blistermint

Good value for your listening time because this single by a local band opens with downbeat pop over Lou Reed chords for the first minute, bursts out into fast’n’furious guitar pop then pulls in 1960s hooks in the final minute. Quirky enough to be interesting and – coupled with the previous somewhat prog single Going Down (Again) -- warm you up for the forthcoming EP. Not there yet but going somewhere. – Graham Reid

X N The City

by Jordan Adetunji

Belfast’s Adetunji doesn’t waste. His album A Jaguar’s Dream was released in January and already he’s dropping more of his mash-up of rap’n’soul, tumbling rhythms and Auto-tune enhanced vocals. A lot of releases but not much serious traction although plenty of critical acclaim for his free-ranging grab of styles. This one is busy enough and certainly covers a lot of ground in two and half minutes. – Graham Reid

Emocean

by Instant Fantasy

Long-serving multi-disciplinary Ōtautahi artist/singer Gemma Syme (Instant Fantasy) releases her first new song in a decade and the electronica dreamscape hits a mark between disembodied Julee Cruise and a grindingly slo-mo backdrop of synths and voices. Maybe not of immediate appeal at radio but a very tasty five minutes of thoughtful escapism, optimism, and ethereal art-pop. Worth discovering. – Graham Reid

Under Your Reach

by Lifeguard

Chicago’s Lifeguard trio wave the warning flag for their debut album Ripped and Torn (June 6, 2025) with this gristly single which takes its time to get going (noise, clanging) but a minute in bursts into 1980s retro power-pop with booming bass, shouty vocals and some decent hooks. Coupled with the previous single It Will Get Worse you can’t help feel there’s a solid but rather ordinary pop-rock band in here burying itself in indie noise to appeal to a cooler audience. – Graham Reid

Gillian Whitehead – Taurangi

By Bridget Douglas flute, Rachel Thomson piano

As we wrote, Gillian Whitehead’s Taurangi is the most performed, most substantial New Zealand work written for flute and piano. Flautist Hannah Darroch, who’s taking this piece on a too-brief three-date tour with pianist Liam Wooding, told the Listener that Taurangi “kind of filled this gap for flautists who were wanting real repertoire. It’s not just a filler. It’s a genuine statement that’s stood the test of time.” #NZMM – Richard Betts