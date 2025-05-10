Advertisement
Sounz CEO dusts off her flute for a brief tour

New Zealand Listener
3 mins to read

Hannah Darroch: About to play music she's always wanted to perform. Photo / Tam Photography

It’s like a dream, isn’t it? Those weird, fearful days of 2020. Unless you were one of the desperately unlucky who lost someone, Covid belongs to a half-forgotten past. Some good came from it, though, including a generous recovery fund – long since spent, alas – ringfenced for the arts

