Listener’s Songs of the Week: New tracks by Melodownz, Sharon Van Etten, Iggy Pop and more

Melodownz and Sharon Van Etten and the Attachment Theory. (Photos / Supplied)

Directions

by Melodownz, Pania

Avondale rapper Melodownz is sounding great over this UK garage beat – and it’s becoming clear his flow lends itself to dance music. Earlier this year, Auckland DJs Caru and Hyan reworked one of his top tracks $on of a Queen and renamed it MeloDub (828). Also, a lovely feature from Melbourne’s Pania, her vocals dreamy and lightly auto-tuned. You can expect this one to be making the rounds across festivals this summer. – Sam Clark

Southern Life (What It Must Be Like)

By Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory

The American indie singer-songwriter and figurehead who has given marquee status to her backing band delivers another track from their forthcoming self-titled album, a doomy gloomy slab of goth rock upon which Van Etten offers a keening, minimal-melody vocal. Would work well live with an avalanche of dry ice, and possibly some bats. – Russell Baillie

Kupe

by Arahi

A product of the Songhubs project which brought together Māori and Welsh musicians together in an Auckland studio earlier this year, Kupe is an ode to the navigator by rising singer-songwriter Arahi. One which starts off somewhere near subdued earthy TrinityRoots territory before getting a hearty tailwind and becoming quite the epic voyage. – Russell Baillie.

Proud

by 1 Drop Nation

Seasonal sunshine reggae for summer but with a political message about the physical and social journey Māori have been on to get to this point and being proud of it all. Produced by Lee Prebble. – Graham Reid

Daywrecker

by Flaxxies with Tiki Taane

More seasonal sunshine reggae for summer from a band whose stated goal was “to create a true Kiwi classic – one that encourages listeners to reflect on our culture, while also presenting as a fun and light-hearted banger for your Kiwi summer roadie”. There you go. – Graham Reid

Always

by Underwire

Not reggae – didn’t they get the memo? – but a tight little slice of ska which skews off the familiar rhythm in the aggressive guitar part which takes them into indie-rock. Still finding a place to throw in the singalong “whoa-ho whoa-ho” for the summertime audience. – Graham Reid

Colourblind (feat. Loyle Carner)

by Tom Misch

A cruisy piece of neo-soul from UK beatmaker and singer, Tom Misch. His songwriting ability is on display here, with a chorus that heads into indie-rock territory. A prolific artist in the 2010s, his long-standing partnership with rapper Loyle Carner is still standing and evidently fruitful. – Sam Clark

Right Now

by Cammy

Snappy pop from Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland with a glance back to the New Wave era (synths, urgent beats) and a few hooks along the way to keep reeling you back in. A song about celebrating the moment, which seems timely. – Graham Reid

Leaving Home

by Yo La Tengo

First release in a wee while from the Hoboken, New Jersey indie pioneers. A lovely slow-moving, mostly instrumental number consisting of subtle bends, clean-toned electric guitar and ride cymbal. The track originally appeared on Kellie Reichardt’s 2006 road movie, Old Joy – the band provided the soundtrack. – Sam Clark

The Passenger

by Iggy Pop

Mr Pop’s much-covered springy, strummy standard from 1977′s Lust for Life album as played by him and band at the Montreux Jazz Festival last year, complete with a brass section and quite a bit of audience participation. A live album of the Montreux set is on its way complete with video showing that yes, Iggy left his shirt back at the hotel once again. – Russell Baillie

Liszt, Consolation No.3 in D-Flat Major, S.172/3

Vladimir Horowitz piano

Liszt is associated with finger-breaking virtuosity, uncontrolled tumbles of notes scattered across page and piano, with little care for the musician’s wellbeing. The composer of the six Consolations is not that Liszt. These are delicate miniatures, Liszt’s equivalent of – and perhaps response to – Chopin’s Nocturnes. Who doesn’t need a little delicate night music at this time of the year? – Richard Betts