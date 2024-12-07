Advertisement
Listener’s Songs of the Week: New tracks by Melodownz, Sharon Van Etten, Iggy Pop and more

New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read
Melodownz and Sharon Van Etten and the Attachment Theory. (Photos / Supplied)

Directions

by Melodownz, Pania

Avondale rapper Melodownz is sounding great over this UK garage beat – and it’s becoming clear his flow lends itself to dance music. Earlier this year, Auckland DJs Caru and Hyan reworked one of his top tracks $on of a Queen and renamed it MeloDub (828).

Proud

Save

