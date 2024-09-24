Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Culture

Witness to history: The Kiwi photographer capturing the defining moments of our time

By Louise Chunn
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
10 mins to read

The remarkable career of award-winning photographer Simon Townsley has taken him from war zones to Royal kitchens and made him millions from selling a pioneering business to Getty Images.

The student demonstrations in Beijing’s Tiananmen

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener