The end of October marks Diwali, the “festival of light” that celebrates the triumph of good over evil and new beginnings for Indian communities. A panoply of dance, music, feasting and good times, family-friendly Diwali public celebrations in central Auckland last year drew 65,000 people. This year an expanded festival includes special art installations with projections on the Town Hall, pop-up Bollywood events and more. Wherever you celebrate, happy Diwali!
The Bigger Picture: Wherever you are, happy Diwali
