Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books
Listener

The Bigger Picture: Hobbit of a Lifetime

Quick Read

When Mr. Bilbo Baggins of Bag End announced that he would shortly be celebrating his eleventy-first birthday with a party of special magnificence, there was much talk and excitement in Hobbiton.” So began The Fellowship , the first book in JRR Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy, which turns 70 this month. He had started writing – and illustrating – it in 1937, the year The Hobbit was first published and became a runaway success. His publishers requested a sequel, which, after the hefty manuscript finally arrived, they decided should be published in three parts in the UK between July 1954 and October 1955. It got some mixed reviews – though ones from Oxford University acquaintances CS Lewis and WH Auden were glowing – and it began to sell rather well. This photo of Professor Tolkien was taken in his study at Merton College the year after Fellowship was first published, a time when his writing and academic commitments were interrupted by answering fanmail.

Latest from The Listener