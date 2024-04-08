Advertisement
Short Arms, Big Dreams: How classical musician dodged a trombone bullet to find harmony with the French horn

By Richard Betts
3 mins to read
Unusual jumble: Alex and Anna Morton, centre, and pianist Liam Wooding, far right, are joined by three members of the CSO. Photo / supplied

Eight-year-old Alex Morton desperately wanted to play trombone. The instrument had caught the young lad’s eye at a Christchurch School of Music open day – but there was a problem: Alex’s arms were too short.

