Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Culture

US percussion powerhouse Jacob Nissly rattled by big news but ready for NZSO appearances

By Richard Betts
3 mins to read
Upping sticks: US percussionist Jacob Nissly guest stars with the NZSO on a custom-made concerto. Photo / Courtesy SF Symphony

Upping sticks: US percussionist Jacob Nissly guest stars with the NZSO on a custom-made concerto. Photo / Courtesy SF Symphony

Jacob Nissly isn’t used to all the media attention. It’s not the Listener that has discombobulated him, it’s The New York Times, which just hours earlier has run a story that San Francisco Symphony (SFS)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener