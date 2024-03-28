Advertisement
Flautist’s flight:“I like uniting different cultures, places. It’s almost like I’m uniting parts of myself”

By Richard Betts
3 mins to read
Global influences: Tessa Brinckman lived in NZ and South Africa before settling in the US. Photo / Jacquelyn Tierney

‘I guess new music broke Zoom,” quips Tessa Brinckman. The flautist is discussing her just-released album, Take Wing, Roll Back (New Focus Recordings), comprised entirely of contemporary compositions, when the Zoom connection revolts.

