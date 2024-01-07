Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Culture

Richard Betts: Classical songs that got me through 2023

By Richard Betts
3 mins to read
Classical calm: "I’d always admired Salina Fisher’s music, but Kintsugi was the first work of hers I truly loved." Photo / Supplied

Classical calm: "I’d always admired Salina Fisher’s music, but Kintsugi was the first work of hers I truly loved." Photo / Supplied

The contributors to our Songs of the Week music survey of new releases are each picking a selection of the tunes that helped make their 2023 a better place. Here’s the choices of classical specialist

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener