SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment
Listener

Class of their own: Richard Betts’s favourite classical recordings of 2023

3 minutes to read
By Richard Betts

Hindemith/Berg/Chausson/Schoenberg:

Infinite Voyage, Emerson String Quartet with Barbara Hannigan soprano (Alpha Classics)

In 1976, four pals studying at Juilliard got together and formed a group. The Emerson String Quartet finally disbanded in October 2023, but

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener