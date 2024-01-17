Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Culture

Little at large: Jaws seriously - how sharks took a bite out of popular culture

By Paul Little
5 mins to read
Recent arrival: The shark as terrifying beach predator enters the scene a little over 100 years ago. Photo / Getty Images

Recent arrival: The shark as terrifying beach predator enters the scene a little over 100 years ago. Photo / Getty Images

The image of the predatory shark has been preying on human consciousness since ... not very long, actually. Although the creatures themselves, in one form or another, have been around for 400 million years, confirmed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener