New Zealand

Shark attack? Why our fear of sharks isn’t justified

By Russell Baillie
14 mins to read
People continue to fear shark attacks out of proportion to the threat they actually pose. Photo / Getty Images

From the archives: For those dipping their toes in the water this summer, it's common to consider the threat of a sharp-toothed predator, especially when there is news of a shark attack. In 2018, Russell Bailie looked at Jaws and the disproportionate fear and misunderstanding of the species.

