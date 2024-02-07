Advertisement
Home / The Listener / Business

What’s the wAIt? Why we need to act now on AI

By Peter Griffin
13 mins to read
Look at me now: A variation of writer Peter Griffin as generated by Midjourney. Photo / Generated

There have been a number of recent inflection points in the information age when a mere product has become a movement: the debut of the iPhone and Amazon’s Kindle and the rise of Facebook and

Stampede ahead

